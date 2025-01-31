President was getting tired, poor thing: Sonia





President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is working towards modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector while focusing on boosting farmers' income.





Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu highlighted that India achieved a record foodgrain production of 322 million tonnes in 2023-24. "Our aim is to achieve modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector," she said, adding that the government is dedicated to ensuring better returns for farmers.





The President noted that last month, Rs 41,000 crore was distributed to millions of farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. She also mentioned the approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University to promote prosperity through cooperatives.

