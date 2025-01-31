RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


President: India has world's 3rd largest metro network

January 31, 2025  11:42
image
President Murmu says: "India's metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone. India has the world's third-largest metro network.

"The country's aviation sector is progressing rapidly with the airline companies placing orders of 1700 new aircraft. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. My Government is continuously working towards ensuring efficiency in cyber security. Digital fraud, cybercrime and DeepFake are serious challenges to social, financial and national security.

"Today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology. Developed nations of the world are also impressed with the success of India's UPI transactions system.

"My government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality. Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and e-commerce export hubs are encouraging business in all sectors in the country."
