President: India AI mission has begun

President: India AI mission has begunJanuary 31, 2025 11:29
President Murmu says, "Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space. India is showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology.
"Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse...In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started.
"It is a matter of great pride for the Parliament that today women in large numbers are flying fighter aircraft, joining Police and also leading corporates in the country. Our daughters are making the country proud by winning Olympic medals."