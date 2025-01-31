RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Poisonous Yamuna row: Kejriwal to march to EC office

January 31, 2025  09:32
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Election Commission office on Friday to furnish his reply to the poll body over its notice to him on his "poison mixed" in Yamuna water remark.

Kejriwal, who will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, will visit the EC office at 11 am, the party said. Kejriwal on Thursday accused the EC and its chief election commissioner of indulging in politics over his statement and claimed that Yamuna water supplied from Haryana to Delhi has high levels of ammonia content. 

The EC served him two notices seeking reply over his allegation that the BJP government mixed "poison" in Yamuna water for Delhi attempting a "genocide" in the city. 

Kejriwal, who is contesting the Delhi polls from the New Delhi seat, was asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the "poison" by Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am, failing which the Commission will be free to take appropriate decisions in the matter. -- PTI
