RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Patralekhaa-Rajkummar Rao couple launches production banner

January 31, 2025  19:57
Bollywood actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/File image
Bollywood actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/File image
Bollywood actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao on Friday announced the launch of their production banner KAMPA Films. Rao, known for his acclaimed performances in films like Stree 2, Srikanth, Badhaai Do, Trapped, Shahid, said he is thrilled to debut as a producer with his actor-wife. 

"For Patralekhaa and I, Kampa is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and Kampa gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together," the actor said in a statement. 

Patralekhaa, who debuted opposite Rao in Hansal Mehta's CityLights and has featured in shows such as IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, said she is looking forward to narrate stories onscreen. 

"We've always believed in the power of storytelling. With Kampa, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world," Patralekhaa said. 

The name KAMPA holds personal significance, combining the initials of their mothers' names. The production house has already begun work on a slate of projects. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4th T20I Updates: Hardik departs after scoring fifty
4th T20I Updates: Hardik departs after scoring fifty

LIVE! 4 held for chasing women travelling in car in Chennai
LIVE! 4 held for chasing women travelling in car in Chennai

Sonia calls Prez 'poor thing', Rashtrapati Bhavan hits back
Sonia calls Prez 'poor thing', Rashtrapati Bhavan hits back

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Joint session of the Parliament on Friday stoked a controversy.

Two Indian-origin persons among 67 killed in US crash
Two Indian-origin persons among 67 killed in US crash

Asra Hussain Raza, a 26-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, was among the 67 people killed in a tragic midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner at Ronald Reagan National Airport in the US. The collision, the...

Mob led by father-in-law parades woman naked; 12 held
Mob led by father-in-law parades woman naked; 12 held

A 35-year-old tribal woman was assaulted, disrobed, and paraded by a mob in Gujarat's Dahod district over a suspected extramarital affair. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of 12...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances