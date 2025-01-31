Our hearts break... Obamas on plane accident

Our hearts break... Obamas on plane accidentJanuary 31, 2025 09:36
As President Trump blames Biden and Obama on planes' collision, this is what former president Barack Obama said on the horrific and tragic accident. "Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA. Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we're grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under extremely difficult circumstances."