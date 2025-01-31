RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Our hearts break... Obamas on plane accident

January 31, 2025  09:36
As President Trump blames Biden and Obama on planes' collision, this is what former president Barack Obama said on the horrific and tragic accident. "Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA. Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we're grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under extremely difficult circumstances."
LIVE! Poisonous Yamuna row: Kejriwal to march to EC office
Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100% tariffs if...
United States President Donald Trump has once again held out the threat of tariffs to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations if they try to replace the US Dollar with any other currency.

Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh
A police officer in Prayagraj, India, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly mixing ash into food served at a community feast for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The video sparked outrage on social media,...

Trump blames Obama, Biden as 67 die in US air crash
Following the mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and a United States Army helicopter in which all 67 are feared dead, President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed former Democratic Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama for...

India to build affordable AI model under Rs 100/hour
He said that as compared to global models costing 2.5 to 3 US dollars per hour usage, India's AI model will cost less than less than Rs 100 per hour (1.16 US dollars per hour) after 40 percent government subsidy.

