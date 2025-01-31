RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Not true, President was NOT tired: Rashtrapati Bhavan

January 31, 2025  15:44
Rashtrapati Bhavan reacts to Sonia Gandhi's comment on President Murmu being tired during her speech in Parliament today. 

"While reacting to the media on the Hon'ble President's Address to the Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable. 

These leaders have said that the President was getting very tired by the end and she could hardly speak.

Rashtrapati Bhavan would like to clarify that:  nothing could be farther from the truth. The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during the course of her address, can never be tiring

The President's office believes it might be the case that these leaders have not acquainted themselves with the idiom and discourse in Indian languages such as Hindi, and thus formed a wrong impression. In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable."
