Modi's mantra for 3rd term: Reform, perform, transform





"Ours is a young nation, and today 20-25-year-olds will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old...They will be at the helm of policymaking. The efforts to fulfil our vision of Viksit Bharat will be a huge gift for our young generation.





"In the third term, we will; focus on India's all-round development. We are moving ahead on mission mode. Innovation, inclusion and investment form the base of our economic activity. In this session of Parliament, many historic bills and amendments will be discussed. After due and detailed discussions, these will be formed into laws. Especially Nari Shakti and women empowerment will be the centre of focus. Reform, perform, and transform will be our second area of focus."

PM Narendra Modi says, "You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament session, which saw no 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire. I had noticed this before every budget session. And many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks.