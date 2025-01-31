Modi arrives in Parliament for Budget session





It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the two Houses at around 11 am. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday.