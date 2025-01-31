RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi arrives in Parliament for Budget session

January 31, 2025  10:24
President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the two Houses at around 11 am. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. 

It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.
LIVE! Modi arrives in Parliament for Budget session
Trump threatens India, others with 100% tariffs if...
Trump threatens India, others with 100% tariffs if...

United States President Donald Trump has once again held out the threat of tariffs to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations if they try to replace the US Dollar with any other currency.

Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh
Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh

A police officer in Prayagraj, India, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly mixing ash into food served at a community feast for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The video sparked outrage on social media,...

Trump blames Obama, Biden as 67 die in US air crash
Trump blames Obama, Biden as 67 die in US air crash

Following the mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and a United States Army helicopter in which all 67 are feared dead, President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed former Democratic Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama for...

CT 2025: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
CT 2025: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan

There will be no captains' photoshoot or press conference in Pakistan before the ICC Champions Trophy, a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed.

