Markets trade higher in early trade driven by surge in L&T





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 188.11 points to 76,947.92 in early trade, a day before the Union Budget. The NSE Nifty climbed 68.6 points to 23,318.10.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Larsen & Toubro climbed over 3 per cent after the infrastructure and engineering major reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,359 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations. Titan, Maruti, Adani Ports, Nestle and Power Grid were the other major gainers.

