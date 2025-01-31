RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Marathi biography of M S Subbulakshmi released

January 31, 2025  23:57
image
A Marathi biography of Carnatic vocalist Bharat Ratna late M S Subbulakshmi titled Suswarlakshmi - Subbulakshmi was released in Thane on Friday. 

The book has been written by Sunil Paranjape and its foreword has been penned by V Shrinivasan, the grandson of T Sadasivam and M S Subbulakshmi. 

Paranjape said, "It all started with a friend suggesting that I write a book on M S Subbulakshmi, as he pointed out that nobody had written a biography on her in Marathi. I liked the idea and began my research. Soon, I realised it was a monumental task to cover Ammaji's entire musical journey, filled with challenges, tough decisions, and her unwavering dedication to her husband and her family. Every time I thought I had finished, something felt incomplete." 

"I had no background in Carnatic music. Initially, the subject seemed daunting, but I believe I was destined to write this book. Slowly, things started taking shape," he said. 

Shrinivasan said, "Subbulakshmi was a musician who transcended regional boundaries and attained global greatness." 

The biography also sheds light on Radha Viswanathan, the daughter of M S Subbulakshmi, who accompanied her mother in concerts for five decades. -- PTI
