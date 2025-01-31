Man dies of GBS in Maharashtra





The patient, who worked as a driver with a cab service, was admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad on January 21, they said. An expert committee at YCMH conducted an investigation and concluded that the cause of the death was trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia, leading to severe difficulty in breathing, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said in a release.





The committee noted that the patient had also been diagnosed with GBS, with a nerve conduction test done on him on January 22. The immediate cause of the death was identified as severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), it said. --

A 36-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barr Syndrome, a rare nerve disorder, died in a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Pune district, taking the number of suspected GBS fatalities to three in the state, officials said on Friday.