Maha's suspected GBS toll rises to 4; case tally at 140

January 31, 2025  21:01
File image
The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barr Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, rose to four on Friday, while the tally of cases recorded in the state so far stood at 140, health officials said. 

A 36-year-old man died due to "trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia" at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits on Thursday. 

The fourth suspected victim was a 60-year-old man from Dhayari area off Sinhgad Road in Pune who died on Friday. 

The man was admitted to the hospital on January 27 following loose motions and weakness in the lower limbs. 

He died due to cardiac arrest, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation health department. 

According to state health officials, of 140 suspected patients, 98 were diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases. 

"26 patients are from Pune city, 78 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 15 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 10 from Pune Rural and 11 are from other districts," said the official release. 

No fresh cases were reported on Friday. -- PTI
