M K Raina walks out of JLF session

January 31, 2025  19:37
Veteran theatre director and actor M K Raina on Friday walked out of a session with singer and fellow actor Ila Arun on day two of the Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday. 

The two colleagues were promoting their memoirs -- Raina has written Before I Forget and Arun has recently come out with Parde Ke Peechhey -- at the session Memories from the Screen and Stage

At one point during the conversation, Arun was discussing her latest play Peer Ghani, which is adapted from legendary playwright Henrik Ibsen's Peer Gynt and is set in Kashmir. 

Raina, who has grown up in Kashmir, then said he has been seeing less and less of the Valley in Indian theatres. 

"I'm sorry, I see bad films of Kashmir, accusing Kashmir of all kinds of things, lousy films... Kashmir is not being represented at all because they don't know that state, is my assertion," he added. 

A while later, he walked out of the session as Arun was performing a scene from her play Peer Ghani

It caused a flutter with people wondering what had happened. Someone then told Arun about Raina's departure from the session. -- PTI
