Larsen & Toubro climbed nearly 4 per cent after the infrastructure and engineering major reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,359 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations. Titan, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and ITC were the other major gainers. ITC Hotels, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.