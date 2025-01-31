RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kumbh surge: Ganga Aarti in Varanasi stopped till Feb 5

January 31, 2025  15:40
Authorities have stopped the Ganga Aarti performed at the ghats of Varanasi for the general public till February 5, considering a surge in crowd. Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal has appealed to the people of Kashi not to leave their house unnecessarily and to cooperate with the devotees. 

Ganga Seva Nidhi President Sushant Mishra on Friday said the Ganga Aarti performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat will remain closed for the general public till February 5. Similarly, the committees performing Ganga Aarti at Sheetla Ghat, Assi Ghat and other ghats have also appealed to the general public, visitors and devotees not to come for it till February 5. 

A large number of devotees returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh are still stranded at Varanasi Cantt and Banaras railway stations. Many devotees said that they could not catch their train due to the excessive crowd. In addition, hundreds have stranded at stations due to the cancellation of some of the trains. 

Bobby Maya Limbu from Assam's Sonicpur said she had come to Prayagraj with her group and bathed at Sangam Ghat on January 26 and reached Varanasi on Thursday to board a train, but could not, because of the rush. Dinanath, from Gaya district, said he had been stranded in Banaras with his wife and children for the last two days. On Thursday, he tried to catch the train, but due to suffocation had to get down. Since then, he is staying in a night shelter built off the platform. -- PTI
LIVE! Elitist! BJP slams Sonia for calling Prez 'poor thing'

Another GBS death in Pune, 36-year-old man succumbs

A 36-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, died in a civic-run hospital in Pune, taking the number of suspected GBS fatalities to three in Maharashtra. The patient, a driver with a cab...

Indian-American woman among 67 killed in US crash

Asra Hussain Raza, a 26-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, was among the 67 people killed in a tragic midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner at Ronald Reagan National Airport in the US. The collision, the...

How Meghana Found The Man Who Rescued Her

Megahna Rajsekhar survived the tsunami and was rescued by an unknown tribal man. 14 years later she tracked him down to say thank you.

The Big Budget Quiz

Test your understanding of the Budget.

