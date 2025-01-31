RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kumbh stampede: Judicial commission reaches Prayagraj

January 31, 2025  16:29
image
A three-member judicial commission constituted to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Maha Kumbh, has arrived in Prayagraj to investigate the incident that occurred on 29 January. 

The commission members reached their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday and immediately took charge of the investigation. Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement." 

He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation firsthand. 

Earlier, UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and other officials conducted an on-site inspection. 

UP DGP Prashant Kumar said, "The state government has set up a judicial inquiry commission. Presently, we came here to discuss how we can conduct Basant Panchami 'Amrit Snan' well and how we can provide better facilities... We also reached the spot where this incident took place and went to the Medical College and met people who were undergoing treatment. No one admitted here is critical; some of them have sustained fractures... We will make better arrangements for Basant Panchami and ensure such incidents don't happen again." 

UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said, "36 injured people are admitted here...all are being treated very well and arrangements have been made for the attendants who are with them...these people belong to different places like Deoria, Delhi and Bihar, their families have been informed...no one is in serious condition but some of them have sustained fractures, it will take up to 3 weeks for them to recover, there are 2-3 such cases" 

The stampede occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured.
-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not true, President was NOT tired: Rashtrapati Bhavan
LIVE! Not true, President was NOT tired: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Another GBS death in Pune, 36-year-old man succumbs
Another GBS death in Pune, 36-year-old man succumbs

A 36-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, died in a civic-run hospital in Pune, taking the number of suspected GBS fatalities to three in Maharashtra. The patient, a driver with a cab...

Facial recognition identifies Shehzad as Saif's attacker
Facial recognition identifies Shehzad as Saif's attacker

A facial recognition test has confirmed that the face of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan matched with the person seen in the CCTV footage from the actor's building in Mumbai. Shariful Islam Shehzad...

How Meghana Found The Man Who Rescued Her
How Meghana Found The Man Who Rescued Her

Megahna Rajsekhar survived the tsunami and was rescued by an unknown tribal man. 14 years later she tracked him down to say thank you.

Mamta Kulkarni Gets Into Trouble Again
Mamta Kulkarni Gets Into Trouble Again

Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhada, has expelled both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhada.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances