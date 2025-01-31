RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Jolt to AAP as 7 party MLAs resign week ahead of Delhi polls

January 31, 2025  18:40
With less than a week before the assembly polls in Delhi, at least seven outgoing Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have resigned from the party. 

Sources said these MLAs were disgruntled after being denied tickets for the February 5 polls and were touch with other parties. 

Most of the MLAs shared their resignation letters on social media and slammed AAP over corruption and other issues. 

Madan Lal, the outgoing MLA from Kasturba Nagar, claimed on Friday that he and six other party legislators had resigned from AAP's primary membership. 

Lal said they had also sent their resignation letters to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. 

The AAP MLAs who have resigned also include Bhavna Gaud (Palam), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar). 

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8. -- PTI
