Hold your breath! Sensex reacts to Economic Survey





Rallying for the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 740.76 points or 0.97 per cent higher at 77,500.57. During the day, it jumped 846.15 points or 1.10 per cent to 77,605.96. The NSE Nifty rallied 258.90 points or 1.11 per cent to 23,508.40. During the day, it climbed 297.3 points or 1.27 per cent to 23,546.80. -- PTI

Benchmark Sensex jumped 741 points while Nifty rallied to close above 23,500 on Friday on heavy buying in Larsen & Toubro post its Q3 results and the Economic Survey predicting a pro-growth budget.