RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hamas confirms death of military leader Mohammed Deif

January 31, 2025  09:48
This is what is left of Gaza
This is what is left of Gaza
Hamas on Thursday confirmed killing of its military leader Mohammed Deif in an Israeli strike, months after the Israel Defense Forces announcement, Times of Israel reported.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida confirmed the death of Dief in a video statement. He also confirmed the deaths of the deputy commander of Hamas's military wing; Ghazi Abu Tama'a, head of combat support; Raad Thabet, the military wing chief of staff; Rafa'a Salameh, commander of the Khan Younis Brigade; Ayman Nofal, commander of the Central Gaza Brigade; and Ahmed Ghandour, commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade, Times of Israel reported.

In August of last year, Israel announced that it had killed Mohammed Dief in a July 13 air strike in the Khan Younis area.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated.

"The Israeli military said that it obtained intelligence confirming his death in the past few hours. Deif was targeted in a strike at Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa'a Salameh's compound in Khan Younis area on July 13, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners after receiving security assurance from the mediators of the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal, following the chaotic scenes in Khan Younis during the handover of Israeli and Thai hostages. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Poisonous Yamuna row: Kejriwal to march to EC office
LIVE! Poisonous Yamuna row: Kejriwal to march to EC office

Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100% tariffs if...
Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100% tariffs if...

United States President Donald Trump has once again held out the threat of tariffs to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations if they try to replace the US Dollar with any other currency.

Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh
Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh

A police officer in Prayagraj, India, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly mixing ash into food served at a community feast for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The video sparked outrage on social media,...

Trump blames Obama, Biden as 67 die in US air crash
Trump blames Obama, Biden as 67 die in US air crash

Following the mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and a United States Army helicopter in which all 67 are feared dead, President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed former Democratic Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama for...

India to build affordable AI model under Rs 100/hour
India to build affordable AI model under Rs 100/hour

He said that as compared to global models costing 2.5 to 3 US dollars per hour usage, India's AI model will cost less than less than Rs 100 per hour (1.16 US dollars per hour) after 40 percent government subsidy.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances