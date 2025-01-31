Hamas confirms death of military leader Mohammed Deif





Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida confirmed the death of Dief in a video statement. He also confirmed the deaths of the deputy commander of Hamas's military wing; Ghazi Abu Tama'a, head of combat support; Raad Thabet, the military wing chief of staff; Rafa'a Salameh, commander of the Khan Younis Brigade; Ayman Nofal, commander of the Central Gaza Brigade; and Ahmed Ghandour, commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade, Times of Israel reported.





In August of last year, Israel announced that it had killed Mohammed Dief in a July 13 air strike in the Khan Younis area.





In a post on X, IDF stated, "We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated.





"The Israeli military said that it obtained intelligence confirming his death in the past few hours. Deif was targeted in a strike at Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa'a Salameh's compound in Khan Younis area on July 13, The Times of Israel reported.





Earlier, Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners after receiving security assurance from the mediators of the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal, following the chaotic scenes in Khan Younis during the handover of Israeli and Thai hostages. -- ANI

