Govt has taken steps towards 1 nation, 1 election: Prez

January 31, 2025  11:13
And so it begins.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu says, "My government has started 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' for five crore people of the tribal society. Two months ago, we celebrated the 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... 

"On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constituution Committee.

"The government has taken steps towards 'One Nation, One Election' and Waqf Amendment Bill. My government has placed a special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them."
Trump threatens India, others with 100% tariffs if...
United States President Donald Trump has once again held out the threat of tariffs to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations if they try to replace the US Dollar with any other currency.

'I Felt Enough Is Enough And Quit The BJP'
'All senior Muslim leaders of the BJP are left behind.''Doodh mein se makhi jaisey nikaal dete hain.'

Was subjected to racism: Kash Patel tells Senate committee
Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the FBI, told lawmakers that he has faced racism while growing up. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Patel said he had been subjected to threats...

Sunita Williams breaks spacewalking record
NASA astronaut Sunita 'Suni' Williams surpassed a major milestone on January 30, 2025, when she broke the record for total spacewalking time held by former astronaut Peggy Whitson.

