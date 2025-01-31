Govt has taken steps towards 1 nation, 1 election: Prez





Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu says, "My government has started 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' for five crore people of the tribal society. Two months ago, we celebrated the 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years...





"On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constituution Committee.





"The government has taken steps towards 'One Nation, One Election' and Waqf Amendment Bill. My government has placed a special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them."

