Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

January 31, 2025  22:44
Several landmines, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, exploded due to forest fire at two separate places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out in Dhari Dabsi forest in Mendhar and Sona Gali in Mankote sectors this afternoon, causing over half-a-dozen landmine blasts, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any damage in the explosions.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into this side from across the border.

The fire was still raging and efforts are on to douse the flames, the officials said. -- PTI
