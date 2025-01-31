RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fishermen to hold hartal on Feb 27 against offshore mining in Kerala

January 31, 2025  18:28
Fishermen unions, under the banner of the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee, have called for a hartal on February 27 to protest the central government's decision to conduct offshore mining along the state's coast. 

Addressing the media after a meeting on Friday, committee chairperson and Congress leader T N Prathapan said that all fishermen and fish distributors from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram would fully support and participate in the hartal. 

All fish markets across the state would also remain closed on the day of the hartal, he added. 

"The central government has invited tenders to conduct offshore sand mining and the mining would severely affect the fisheries sector and the marine ecosystem," the former Thrissur MP said. 

The coordination committee leaders, including general convenor and CPI-M MLA PP Chitharanjan, stated that sea mining would not be allowed under any circumstances. 

According to the committee leaders, the Centre has decided to auction sand blocks for offshore mining in five sectorsKollam South, Kollam North, Alappuzha, Ponnani, and Chavakkad. 

The meeting demanded that the union government revoke its decision and urged the Kerala legislative assembly to pass a resolution opposing offshore sand mining. -- PTI
