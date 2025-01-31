Do you know what's a parasitic twin foetus?





It's characterized by a mass in the abdomen that resembles a fetus.





Dr. Prasad Aggarwal, Gynecologist and Sonography Specialist, District Women's Hospital, Buldhana, says, "Two days ago, a 32-year-old woman came here for a regular checkup. She is 9 months pregnant. While doing sonography, I found that her unborn child was also carrying a child. We missed this in her earlier sonographies since this is the rarest of rare conditions. After doing a detailed study and discussing it with other doctors, it was confirmed. The embryo inside her unborn child is not growing. She has been referred to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for treatment. There have been 100-200 of such cases in the world which came to light only after the birth of the child... In India, there are hardly 10-15 such cases."

In a rare incident, a pregnant woman's sonography in Buldhana, Maharashtra, revealed a case of a fetus in fetu, a condition where a parasitic twin develops inside its identical twin.