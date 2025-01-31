RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Chinese national arrested for trying to enter India illegally from Nepal

January 31, 2025  23:04
A Chinese national was arrested while allegedly attempting to cross over to India without a visa and valid documents at the India-Nepal border in the Mohana police station area in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The SHO of Mohana police station, Anoop Kumar Mishra, said that the arrested Chinese national has been identified as Zhe Ying Bodhisattva (33), who was travelling to India from Nepal.

He was arrested during a routine check on Thursday evening by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal and police in the Mohana area.

During the search, a Chinese passport, a Nepalese visa, a driving licence and an identity document from Hong Kong, China, were recovered from him.

However, no Indian visa or related documents were found, the SHO said.

He added that a case has been registered against the individual, and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed. -- PTI
