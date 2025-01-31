Centre doesn't want to discuss real issues: Priyanka

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Centre, alleging that it doesn't want to discuss "real issues" in the Parliament. "They (govt) neither discuss the real issues nor give replies. The last session (of parliament) was also washed away, no discussion took place," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters ahead of the President's address in Parliament to today. President Murmu stated that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.