Budget clues from Prez: Housing, students, women

January 31, 2025  11:18
Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu says, "Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, it has been decided to provide health insurance to six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

"The historic Maha Kumbh is going on. It is a festival of our cultural traditions and social awakening. Crores of devotees from India and the world have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences on the accident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. 

"My government believes in women-led development in the country. The government aims to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati didi'.

"My government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class of having their own house.

"My government has placed a special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them."
