Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to pass verdict in Sajjan Kumar case on Feb 7

January 31, 2025  20:45
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar/File image
A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on February 7 its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. 

Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the verdict after the prosecution completed its arguments. 

The judge, who reserved verdict in the case, on December 21 allowed the prosecution to argue on certain points on a plea by the state. 

"Put up for judgment on the next date of hearing," the judge said. 

The prosecution had sought court's permission to argue on certain points, which it claimed to be "essential for just adjudication of the case". 

It said the arguments were in response to defence counsel's submissions made on January 8, 2025 on certain issues. 

The case is related to the alleged killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots. 

The court reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments over the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984. 

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation. -- PTI
