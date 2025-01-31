RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AMU guest teacher booked over remarks on Yogi, Modi

January 31, 2025  17:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath/ANI Photo
A guest faculty member at Aligarh Muslim University was booked over remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police on Friday said. 

The comments, termed objectionable in a complaint, were allegedly made during a confrontation between the faculty member and AMU security personnel on the night of January 11. 

In the wake of the incident, AMU authorities issued a show cause notice to Arimandan Singh Pal, a guest lecturer in the university's Sanskrit department. 

Pal was temporarily relieved after a preliminary investigation, AMU spokesperson Professor Vibha Sharma said in a press briefing on Friday. 

The matter came to light after a local Congress youth leader, Raja Bhaiya, lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines Police Station, demanding action against Pal. 

In an official statement, AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali said the varisty proctor had initiated an inquiry into the incident the same day it occurred. 

According to Ali, a group of students which witnessed the altercation tried to take Pal for a medical examination at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital to ascertain whether he was drunk. Pal, however, left the scene before being examined. -- PTI
