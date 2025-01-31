RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Akhada expels Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar

January 31, 2025  15:01
Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhada, has expelled both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhada.   

The decision comes in the wake of the controversial appointment of Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress with a checkered past, as Mahamandaleshwar.  

Tripathi had allegedly appointed Kulkarni without the founder's consent, an act that has sparked considerable outrage.  

According to a press release issued on January 30, Rishi Ajay Das noted, "As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, effective immediately. His appointment was made with the goal of promoting religious activities and uplifting the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities."
