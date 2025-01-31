RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Aadhav Arjuna joins Vijay's party, to strategise poll campaign

January 31, 2025  21:35
Actor-politician Vijay
Aadhav Arjuna, the son-in-law of lottery mogul Santiago Martin, who recently quit the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, on Friday joined actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and he was appointed as the party's election campaign strategist. 

Also, CTR Nirmal Kumar, who handled IT wing responsibilities in the AIADMK following a stint in the BJP in the same role, also joined the TVK and he has been appointed IT wing deputy general secretary. 

TVK president Vijay, in a party release said Aaadhav Arjuna, appointed as the party's "election campaign management general secretary," would work with "his political strategist, John Arokiasamy." 

Also, the TVK chief made it clear that Arjuna would formulate campaign strategies by following Arokiasamy's political plan of action. 

Vijay, who also named functionaries for party districts, urged cadres to extend full cooperation to the new appointees and prepare in right earnest for the 2026 assembly election. 

Furthermore, he announced a string of appointments naming office-bearers for several responsibilities which includes promotion of party ideology and IT and social media handling. 

On December 15, 2024, Arjuna, quit the VCK following his suspension. VCK chief Thirumavalavan on December 9, last year announced the suspension of Aadhav Arjuna (party deputy general secretary at that time) for six months. -- PTI
4th T20I Updates: England off to a flying start
LIVE! Maha's suspected GBS toll rises to 4; case tally at 140
Kumbh pilgrims walk 15 km for bus; thousands await trains
Devotees attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are facing transportation challenges, with many forced to walk long distances in search of transport. Thousands of pilgrims returning from the event are stranded at Varanasi Cantt and...

3 Indians go missing in Iran; govt seeks Tehran's help
Three Indian nationals have gone missing in Iran, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up the matter strongly with Tehran. The Indians traveled to Iran for business purposes and lost contact with their families shortly...

Revealed! How much money BJP spent on 2024 elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission of India. A majority of the funds were allocated to general party...

