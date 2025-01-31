RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

3 more suspected cases of nerve disorder detected in Maha; tally at 130

January 31, 2025  00:35
File image
File image
The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra has risen to 130 with the addition of three more patients of the rare nerve disorder, health department officials said on Thursday. 

According to the officials, no new case was reported on Thursday and these three infections were from previous days. 

Two patients -- a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur district -- have died due to suspected GBS in the state so far. 

"A total of 130 suspected patients and two suspected deaths linked to GBS have been recorded until now. Of these, 73 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases. Twenty-five patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 74 from newly-added villages under PMC, 13 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, nine from Pune rural and nine from other districts," they said. 

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who on Thursday presided over a District Planning Committee meeting in Pune, instructed civic as well as district health officials to take stringent action against hospitals which overcharge GBS patients. 

Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, instructed the officials to ensure adequate supply of drugs for GBS, a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs. 

The GBS outbreak in Pune and surrounding areas is likely linked to contaminated water sources. 

Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is believed to be the reason for the outbreak. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vehicle entry restrictions lifted in Prayagraj
LIVE! Vehicle entry restrictions lifted in Prayagraj

India to build affordable AI model under Rs 100/hour
India to build affordable AI model under Rs 100/hour

He said that as compared to global models costing 2.5 to 3 US dollars per hour usage, India's AI model will cost less than less than Rs 100 per hour (1.16 US dollars per hour) after 40 percent government subsidy.

All 67 on board feared killed in US mid-air collision
All 67 on board feared killed in US mid-air collision

After the mid-air collision over the Potomac river in Washington, DC, authorities said that they no longer expect to find any survivors, and efforts have shifted to a recovery mission, according to DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly,...

Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs
Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs

Several families continue their desperate search for their loved ones.

Union Budget 2025: Key numbers to be watched
Union Budget 2025: Key numbers to be watched

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 8th straight Budget and all eyes will be on the much-expected tax relief for the middle class.Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which had...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances