3 Indians go missing in Iran; govt in touch with Tehran

January 31, 2025  18:49
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal/File image
Three Indian nationals have gone missing in Iran and India has taken the issue with Tehran strongly, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday. 

"The matter has been raised with the Iranian wmbassy in Delhi and with the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs in Tehran," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

"The MEA and the embassy of India in Tehran remain in touch with Iranian authorities and have requested for their assistance in locating the missing nationals and ensuring their safety," he said. -- PTI
