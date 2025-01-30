RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Why did Kumbh stampede happen? Answer in a month

January 30, 2025  15:34
The three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to find the reasons behind the Maha Kumbh stampede has a month to wrap up its probe but will try to expedite it, panel head Harsh Kumar said on Thursday. Kumar, a retired judge, also told PTI that the commission members would soon visit Prayagraj. Kumar and panel members ex-Director General of Police (DGP) V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh reached the office assigned to them here and began their work on Thursday, an official statement said. 

"We have taken charge within hours of the announcement as the probe has to be taken up on priority," Kumar told PTI. 

Asked about the timeline for the probe, he said, "We have a one-month timeline but all the same, we will try to expedite it." He said the commission members will soon visit Prayagraj. However, he did not say when they would visit. -- PTI
