'When will you take dip in Yamuna?' Rahul Gandhi asks Kejriwal





The issue of toxic water in the Yamuna has gained attention ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.





The Congress MP asked Kejriwal that the people of Delhi were "waiting for you to take a dip" in Yamuna.





He also shared a video apparently showing the frost settling on the surface of the river.





In the video, he can be heard saying, "In the previous election, Kejriwal had said that he would take a dip in the Yamuna."





"Kejriwal ji, now 2025 has come. When will you take a dip in the Yamuna? Delhi is waiting!" Gandhi wrote in hsi X post.





The video also features locals interacting with the Congress leader and pointing out the alleged pollution in the river.





Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi also mocked Kejriwal over the issue.





Addressing a public rally in Badli Assembly Constituency, the Congress MP said, "Kejriwal ji, you talked about (cleaning/drinking) the water of Yamuna five years ago. Today, someone told me, that he is holding a press conference with the bottles of the water of the Yamuna," he said, referring to Arvind Kejriwal.





As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other. -- ANI

