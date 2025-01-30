RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Washington, DC mayor: Both aircraft in water

January 30, 2025  13:08
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has confirmed that "both aircraft are in the water" and 64 people were flying in the American Airlines aircraft and three were aboard the military helicopter that collided mid-air. She said that the fire department and EMS supported by the fire departments and police departments from across Washington metropolitan region are executing rescue operation in the Potomac River.

While addressing a press conference on the plane collision, Bowser said, "The focus now is rescuing people, and that's what all of our personnel are focused on." She said that the rescue operation is being conducted in a very "dark and cold conditions."

Bowser said, "We are here to brief you on the very tragic events of this evening, where we know a passenger plane coming to the airport here collided with a military helicopter. Our fire department DC Fire and EMS supported by the fire department and police departments from across Washington metropolitan region are executing rescue operation in the Potomac River. They are working diligently in very dark and cold conditions, cold water to execute this rescue operation. We have had the opportunity to be briefed by American Airlines officials. I'm told that American Airlines leadership is on the way to Washington as well and officials are in the airport talking to families now." -- ANI
