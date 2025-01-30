RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US planes collision: FBI dive team locating victims

January 30, 2025  14:45
The FBI's Washington Field Office dive team is assisting efforts to locate victims of Wednesday's plane-helicopter collision in the Potomac River, a bureau spokesperson told CNN.

The FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT) is comprised of specially trained agents stationed across the country who are tasked with searching for and recovering submerged evidence. 

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed early Thursday that "both aircraft are in the water,' and that 64 people were aboard the American Airlines plane and three were in the military helicopter.

"The focus now is rescuing people, and that's what all of our personnel are focused on," Bowser said.
