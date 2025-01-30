US planes' collision: 2 bodies pulled out, no survivors





At least two bodies have been pulled from the water, and authorities are still searching for additional victims, WBAL TV reported.





The collision involved a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, flying under American Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 Army Blackhawk helicopter, both of which crashed near the airport. Rescue teams are working overnight to locate as many as 60 people potentially involved in the incident.





Two law enforcement sources and a source familiar with the situation confirm that no survivors had been recovered at this point.





A commercial airliner beings operated by PSA for American Airlines collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, resulting in a crash into the Potomac River.