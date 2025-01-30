RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US plane collision: Why did chopper disregard clearance

January 30, 2025  15:59
Experts from around the world weighing in on Wednesday's aircraft collision are trying to make sense of how DC's sophisticated airspace system led to the evening tragedy, reports CNN.

"It's very clear, looking at the flight paths of the aircraft and the radio transmissions, that the Black Hawk was asked to maintain visual separation from Flight 5342 for some reason -- and we don't know that reason," Tony Stanton from Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority told CNN's Omar Jimenez.

"That's one of the areas that I would be interested in examining as an investigator. What caused the Black Hawk crew not to comply with the clearance they were provided?"

The US Army Black Hawk that collided was on a training flight at the time of the incident, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region media chief Heather Chairez told CNN Wednesday.

Stanton added that, unlike many other ATC towers, Washington Tower has two radio frequencies used to communicate with airborne aircraft -- with one frequency used for rotorcraft helicopters and another one for other aircraft.

"So in this circumstance, you would have had the Black Hawk talking to the tower on one frequency, and you would have had Flight 5342 talking to the tower on another frequency," he said, adding that the crash may have resulted in "a barrier of situational awareness between the pilots."
