Trump signs draconian immigrant detention law

January 30, 2025  09:32
image
US President Donald Trump has signed his first piece of legislation into law that permits the pre-trial detention of illegal migrants accused of theft, burglary or shoplifting. 

The Laken Riley Act had earlier won bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. It is Trump's first piece of legislation since he took office on January 20. Under the law, I'm signing today, the Department of Homeland Security will be required to detain all illegal aliens who have been arrested for theft, burglary, larceny, shoplifting, assaulting a police officer, murder, or any crime that results in death or serious injury, Trump said as he signed the Laken Riley Immigration Act into law on Wednesday. In addition, for the first time ever, this act gives state governments the ability to sue the federal government for immediate injunctive relief if any future administration ever again refuses to enforce the immigration laws of the United States like happened for four long years, Trump said.

The Act is named after Laken Raley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was killed by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. "She was attacked, viciously assaulted, beaten, brutalized and murdered by an illegal alien gang member who was set loose into our country by the last administration," Trump said. 

Trump described it as a landmark act. The bill came amid the president's promised crackdown on the border. This law restores common sense to our broken immigration system. Under President Trump, violent criminals and vicious gang members will no longer be released into American communities, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. -- PTI
