RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump orders 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo

January 30, 2025  08:06
image
US President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum to set up a 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay to detain "high-priority criminal aliens." 

The Guantanamo Bay facility, which has so far been used to hold terrorists, will now also house illegal immigrants with criminal records. The signing took place on Wednesday, with Trump directing the Departments of Defence and Homeland Security to prepare the facility. According to the memorandum, he ordered the expansion of the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to accommodate "high-priority criminal aliens" and address related enforcement needs. 

"Most people don't even know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people," Trump said at a White House event. "Some of them are so bad, we don't even trust their home countries to hold them. Because we don't want them coming back, so we're going to send them to Guantanamo," he said. "This will double our capacity immediately. It's a tough place to get out of. Today's signing brings us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all," he added. 

With this, Trump has ramped up efforts to remove illegal immigrants from the country, a major poll promise. He said the memorandum was issued to halt the border invasion, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump orders 30,000-bed migrant facility at Guantanamo
LIVE! Trump orders 30,000-bed migrant facility at Guantanamo

Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'

'If hundreds of VIPs are allowed to roam with passes and roads blocked for their movement, then that will cause trouble for the public and disrupt the Mela.'

Kejriwal defends Yamuna poisoning claim in reply to EC
Kejriwal defends Yamuna poisoning claim in reply to EC

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim the Haryana government was 'mixing poison' in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state...

Maharashtra, Bengal report suspected GBS deaths
Maharashtra, Bengal report suspected GBS deaths

A woman is suspected to have died of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra on Wednesday, while 16 new cases of the rare nerve disorder were reported in the state, health officials said.

Canada panel finds 'no foreign link' to Nijjar killing
Canada panel finds 'no foreign link' to Nijjar killing

A Canada commission report has said that 'no definitive link' with a 'foreign state' in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was 'proven', smashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that accused...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances