Trump Admin reverses order freezing federal grant

The Trump administration on Wednesday abruptly reversed a decision to halt spending on federal grants, just two days after the move sparked confusion and legal challenges nationwide, according to two sources familiar with the matter.





The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued the initial directive on Monday evening, creating uncertainty for states, schools, and organisations that rely on federal funds.





The sudden freeze left officials scrambling to determine which programs would be affected.





According to two individuals who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal guidance, the OMB quietly withdrew the order on Wednesday in a brief notice sent to government agencies. -- Agencies

