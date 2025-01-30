RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shiv Sena leader kidnapped: 4 held, kin accuse his brother of crime

January 30, 2025  22:48
Four persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Shiv Sena leader from Dahanu in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday. 

Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi went missing from Gholwad on January 20, after which a case was registered on the complaint of his kin. 

"Four persons were arrested in the case and have been remanded in seven-day custody by Dahanu court," said Palghar superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil. 

Meanwhile, Dhodi's wife and son told reporters the kidnapping was allegedly carried out by his brother. 

Incidentally, Dhodi's brother was detained by police a few days ago but he managed to escape and has been untraceable since then. 

"The police have not been serious about this case. Both brothers frequently fought and my husband was threatened regularly. There was even an attempt to kill him in a car accident. His brother is part of the liquor mafia," she told reporters. 

Dhodi's son said the the victim's brother was a rich man with powerful contacts. 

"He should be arrested immediately. My father had complained several times about illegal activities connected to liquor. There are cases against the main accused in Gujarat," he alleged. -- PTI
