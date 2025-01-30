RG Kar: Police destroyed evidence during probe, says BJP





Mazumdar also alleged that evidence was destroyed during the initial 5-day investigation by Kolkata police, compromising the delivery of justice. "It is shameful to malign the family. That is why I will go to their house and meet them... For 5 days, when Kolkata police were investigating the case, evidence was destroyed because of which the kind of justice that should have been given was not given," he said.





On Wednesday, the parents of the victim in Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder case withdrew their plea before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking a fresh investigation into the incident. The plea was filed by the victim's parents as an Intervention Application (IA) in the suo motu case, which had been registered by the top court in August last year, a few days after the infamous incident took place. After considering the submissions made in the affidavit filed before it, the Court warned the senior counsel to be cautious with her arguments, as there is already a conviction against the sole accused (now convict) Sanjoy Roy in the case.

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Mazumdar on Wednesday, condemned the maligning of the victim's family in the RG Kar rape-murder case, stating he will visit them to show support.