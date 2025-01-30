RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

No decision over 'shirt removing custom' in temples: Kerala minister

January 30, 2025  18:51
File image
File image
Kerala devaswom minister VN Vasavan on Thursday clarified that the Devaswom Board has not made any decision regarding the custom of prohibiting male devotees from wearing shirts inside temples.

He stated that temple customs and rituals are determined by the tantris and respective temple committees.

"This is not a matter decided by the Devaswom Board," Vasavan told reporters.

Sivagiri Mutt president Swami Satchidananda had said that the temples should give up the custom of not allowing male devotees wearing shirts into temples.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had welcomed the Swami's stand and said such practices could be avoided in accordance with the changing times.

This drew a sharp reaction from the NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who said the government should not interfere with the customs and practices in temples.

"In his speech at Sivagiri, Swami Satchidananda remarked that several rituals and customs exist in various places, and many of them should be changed over time," the minister said.

The Swami urged abolishing the custom of not allowing male devotees wearing shirts into the Gurudeva temples and continuing the fight against superstition and unethical practices, the minister added.

The chief minister seconded his views and following Swami's speech, this practice ended at Kumarakom Gurudeva temple, Vasavan, who is also minister for cooperatives and ports, said.

The customs and rituals of temples are determined by the tantris and respective committees, and this is not a matter to be challenged by law, he added, stating that the Swami's speech had triggered a debate in the state.

Speaking about the Sabarimala ropeway project, Vasavan said it is set to become a reality soon. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 15 tents gutted in Maha Kumbh area, no loss of life
LIVE! 15 tents gutted in Maha Kumbh area, no loss of life

Safety measures ramped up at Maha Kumbh post stampede
Safety measures ramped up at Maha Kumbh post stampede

Following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh that killed 30 people, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up security measures and crowd management efforts. Despite the tragedy, millions of devotees continue to flock to the religious...

Probe panel to visit Maha Kumbh stampede site tomorrow
Probe panel to visit Maha Kumbh stampede site tomorrow

A three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the Maha Kumbh stampede will visit the site on Friday. The commission, headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Harsh Kumar, has a month to...

Will Nirmalaji Be Generous To Bihar?
Will Nirmalaji Be Generous To Bihar?

If it was Andhra Pradesh last Budget, it's poll-bound Bihar that has now turned to Centre with a list of demands. How the NDA government is delivering on promises.

Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post
Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral election on Thursday, defeating the AAP-Congress alliance. Harpreet Kaur Babla of the BJP was elected as the new mayor, while the AAP-Congress alliance won the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances