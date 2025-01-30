RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai police rescue 3-year-old girl within hours of kidnapping; woman held

January 30, 2025  22:31
image
The Mumbai police rescued a three-year-old girl within hours of her kidnapping from outside her house in Mumbai's Worli area, and arrested a woman in this connection, an official said in Mumbai. 

The arrested woman was identified as Dipali Bablu Das (40), he said. 

"The child was abducted around 12.30 pm on Wednesday when she was playing outside her residence. The accused woman lured the girl away by offering chocolates to her. However, a 10-year-old girl soon told the toddler's mother that she saw an unfamiliar woman taking her daughter away," the police official said. 

The family immediately launched a search, but failed to trace the girl, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint of kidnapping around 5.30 pm, he said. 

Based on the complaint, the police formed multiple teams. 

The police examined the CCTV footage, which showed that the suspect and the kidnapped child were last seen close to Prem Nagar slum colony in Worli, he added. 

"The police circulated the CCTV footage of the kidnapping across WhatsApp groups of local residents in a bid to get leads. A combing operation was also conducted in Prem Nagar area with the help of local residents, and around 8 pm, the accused woman was found in a house along with the abducted child," he said. 

The girl was then rescued and the woman was placed under arrest, the police official said, adding that the motive behind the crime was being ascertained. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India to build AI model at affordable cost
LIVE! India to build AI model at affordable cost

Oppn wants Parl debate on Kumbh tragedy, Rijiju says...
Oppn wants Parl debate on Kumbh tragedy, Rijiju says...

Opposition parties have called for a discussion in Parliament on the Maha Kumbh tragedy and the UP government's alleged focus on VIPs rather than the common pilgrims. Union minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that the Business Advisory...

India may seal Rafale-M jets, Scorpenes deal with France
India may seal Rafale-M jets, Scorpenes deal with France

India is expected to finalize the procurement of 26 naval variant Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines from France in the coming weeks, further bolstering its naval capabilities. The deals, which are in the final stages of approval,...

Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post
Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral election on Thursday, defeating the AAP-Congress alliance. Harpreet Kaur Babla of the BJP was elected as the new mayor, while the AAP-Congress alliance won the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy...

Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'

'If hundreds of VIPs are allowed to roam with passes and roads blocked for their movement, then that will cause trouble for the public and disrupt the Mela.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances