RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights strong India-US ties

January 30, 2025  16:59
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/File image
Emphasising strong India-US bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described US President Donald Trump as an "American nationalist". 

Speaking at an interactive session at Delhi University's Hansraj College, Jaishankar highlighted the evolving nature of global diplomacy and India's approach to it. 

"I recently attended his (Trump's) oath-taking ceremony and we received good treatment. I believe he is an American nationalist," Jaishankar said in response to a question about whether Trump is India's friend or enemy. 

He acknowledged that Trump's policies could bring significant changes to global affairs but asserted that India's foreign policy would continue to be guided by national interest. 

"Yes, he (Trump) will change a lot of things, maybe some things will be out of syllabus, but we have to conduct foreign policies out of syllabus in the interest of the country," he said, adding, "There may be some issues where we differ, but there will be many areas where things will be in our shed." 

Jaishankar also stressed the strong personal ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, saying, "Our relationship with the US is strong and Modi has a good personal relationship with Trump." 

During the session, Jaishankar spoke about India's growing global influence and changing perceptions about the country. 

"Even non-Indians now say they are Indians, they think it will help them get a seat on a plane somewhere," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US plane collision: Why did chopper disregard clearance
LIVE! US plane collision: Why did chopper disregard clearance

Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs
Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs

Several families continue their desperate search for their loved ones.

AAP rebel Maliwal dumps garbage outside Kejriwal's house
AAP rebel Maliwal dumps garbage outside Kejriwal's house

Scores of women holding placards that read "Muskuraiye, AAP Delhi Mein Hain" were seen near Kejriwal's 5 Ferozeshah Road residence.

Cong MP held in rape case in middle of press conference
Cong MP held in rape case in middle of press conference

An FIR was lodged against Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post
Cross-voting gives BJP Chandigarh mayor's post

BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla was on Thursday elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation after defeating AAP candidate Prem Lata by a thin margin of just two votes.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances