Iron angle found on Panipat-Delhi rail track, FIR registered

January 30, 2025  11:12
Representational image
Representational image
An 18-feet long iron angle was found placed on the Panipat-Delhi rail track in Haryana's Panipat district, an official said on Thursday. A government railway police official said the loco pilot of a railway engine, going from Panipat to Ganaur, found the iron angle lying on the rail track near the Gohana bridge on Wednesday. 

He immediately informed railway officials following which a case under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) of the Railways Act has been registered. -- PTI
