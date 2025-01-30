India to build AI model at affordable cost





India's bold move comes at a time when Chinese company DeepSeek has turned heads after its AI model overtook ChatGPT as the top-ranked free app on Apple's appstore, challenging the AI dominance concentrated so far with the US firms, particularly Silicon Valley frontrunner Open AI.





IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India is all set to launch its own safe and secure indigenous AI model at an affordable cost.





He said compared to global models costing 2.5 to 3 US dollars per hour usage, India's AI Model will cost less than less than Rs 100 per hour (1.16 US dollars per hour) after 40 per cent government subsidy.





The attractive half-yearly and annual plans promise to make it even more affordable.





The minister exuded confidence that India will build a foundational model that is world-class, and that it will be able to compete with best models across the globe.





The government announced the next steps in India's AI blueprint, among them, 18,693 Graphics Processing Unit or GPUs on offer by the empanelled bidders (a list that includes Jio Platforms, CMS Computers, Tata Communications, E2E Networks, Yotta Data Services, and others), and start of AI safety institution, with 8 projects approved under it.





Of the 18,693 GPUs, 12,896 are H100, 1,480 H200, and 7,200 are MI 200 300 units. -- PTI

India on Thursday outlined global AI ambitions with plans to build its own 'foundational model' that could take on the might of ChatGPT, DeepSeek R1 and others, as it lined up "most affordable" common compute facility powered by 18,693 GPUs to be used by startups and researchers, for creating Artificial Intelligence applications, and new algorithms.