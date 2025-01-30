Illegal Bangladeshis major security threat: Nitesh Rane





The BJP leader further said illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in India.





"Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas staying here is a major security concern. It is an attempt to Islamise our society. Past experience shows this is a serious threat to Mumbai and the country. It is an attempt to take control of the city or the state," Rane told reporters on Wednesday.





He said BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Kirit Somaiya, were working to protect Mumbai's interests. Illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in India, and should be "dumped" in Pakistan and Bangladesh, the minister said.





"We do not want such dirt here. There are dumping grounds like Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is better to dump such dirt there. Not a single Bangladeshi or Rohingya should be staying," he said.





Responding to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's remarks criticising the dress code at Siddhivinayak temple, Rane accused her of being opposed to Hindutva.





"Sule has a Hindutva allergy. Her reaction was expected. Has Sule ever spoken about Muslims creating radicals, dress codes in mosques, atrocities on women, or how Hindu women's lives are being ruined? Has she ever said anything on these issues? Their favourite topic is hating Hindus. Sule and other MVA leaders are like that," he claimed. Rane hailed the dress code decision of the Siddhivinayak temple trust, which has banned short skirts and revealing clothes. -- PTI

